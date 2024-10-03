Day in Kherson region: 24 settlements came under enemy fire, occupiers attacked route bus in Antonivka in morning, and struck Beryslav community with aircraft. PHOTO

Over the past day, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Burhunka, Sablukivka, Sadove, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Novoberyslav, Piatykhatky, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Odradokamianka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kostyrka, Mykhailivka, Mykilske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Zmiivka, Urozhaine, Kozatske, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, including 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a bus and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 8 others were injured," the statement said.

At night, air defence forces shot down three "shaheds" over the Kherson region.

In the morning, Russian occupation forces again attacked a route bus in Antonivka with a drone. According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, the vehicle has already been damaged yesterday, on 2 October. The bus belongs to utility company "Khersonkomuntransservice".

"This time, fortunately, neither the driver nor the passengers were injured," Mrochko added.







In the early morning, the occupiers used a guided aerial bomb to hit a residential area in one of the settlements of the Beryslav community.

"Almost two dozen houses were damaged by the 'arrival'. There was no information about any casualties," the Kherson RMA said.








