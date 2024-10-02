As result of Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs, two people were killed and three others wounded

On October 2, Russian forces attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones and artillery. Two people were killed and three were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.

Another victim of an attack by an enemy drone on the 17th bus was hospitalized. The 54-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury. Doctors continue to examine her.

A 61-year-old woman came under fire from an enemy drone in Antonivka around 2 pm. She was on the street when the explosives were dropped. The victim is now in hospital. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds.

The Russian occupiers killed another civilian from our community. He was riding a bicycle in the suburbs when the enemy attacked with artillery. The 65-year-old man died on the spot.

"As of this hour, the troops of the aggressor country have taken the lives of two of our countrymen and wounded three. Condolences to the families of the victims.

A speedy recovery to the injured," Mrochko wrote in a telegram at 3:12 pm.

As a reminder, on the morning of October 2, Russian troops dropped explosives on a bus in Antonivka: a woman was killed and one wounded.