Russians hit hotel in Sloviansk: 1 person was wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupation troops attacked a private hotel in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, wounding 1 person.

This was announced by Mayor Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at around 5:00, the city came under enemy fire again. A private hotel in the Molochar district was hit," the statement said.

One person was wounded as a result of the strike. Private houses were also damaged.

