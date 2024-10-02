ENG
Russians hit hotel in Sloviansk: 1 person was wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupation troops attacked a private hotel in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, wounding 1 person.

This was announced by Mayor Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at around 5:00, the city came under enemy fire again. A private hotel in the Molochar district was hit," the statement said.

One person was wounded as a result of the strike. Private houses were also damaged.

РФ атакувала готель у Слов'янську: 1 особу поранено
