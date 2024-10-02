Enemy dropped explosives on minibus in Antonivka: woman was killed and one was wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a shuttle bus in Antonivka, Kherson region, with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 69-year-old woman was seriously injured as a result of the UAV's explosive drop.

"Unfortunately, the victim died in the ambulance," he said.

According to the head of the Kherson CMA, at the time of the shelling, there were 20 passengers in the cabin, travelling to Antonivka. One man was wounded.

