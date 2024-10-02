Explosive detonates near bus stop in Antonivka: 2 people are wounded, woman is in serious condition

On the morning of October 2, 2024, two people were injured in Antonivka, Kherson region, due to the detonation of Russian explosive.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson RMA.

A woman raised an explosive device

As noted, a local resident picked up an explosive object from the ground near a public transport stop, which detonated.

"As a result, the 59-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, amputation of her hand and foot, multiple shrapnel wounds to her legs. Her condition is serious," the statement said.

The 61-year-old man also sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his back.

"An ambulance" took both victims to a hospital for medical care.