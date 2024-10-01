Russians attacked Kindiika and Veletenske in Kherson region with drones during day: two people wounded

On October 1, the occupation forces attacked Kindiika and Veletenske in Kherson region with a drone. Two people were taken to the hospital. On October 2, mourning was also declared in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson RMA.

Kindiika

A 68-year-old woman who was in the street was injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV. An ambulance crew took her to the hospital with an explosive injury and contusion. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.

Veletenske

Tonight, the occupier attacked a resident of Veletenske village with a drone. The 45-year-old man went to the hospital on his own. He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and leg wounds. The victim is currently under medical supervision.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: Russian army shells critical infrastructure and educational institutions, wounding 17 people

Day of mourning

The RMA also reported that 02.10.2024 is the Day of Mourning in the Kherson region, as this morning the occupiers insidiously and brutally ended the lives of six elderly Kherson residents who came to the market to shop.