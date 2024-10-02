Occupiers hit Chernihiv region: there are destructions in two communities. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 1 October 2024, Russian troops carried out 12 strikes on Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, outbuildings and forest in three villages of the Semenivka community caught fire.

Russians attacked Novhorod-Siverska community with cannon artillery. Eight explosions were recorded.

See more: Day in Chernihiv region: Russian Federation strikes at agricultural enterprise. PHOTOS

"One residential building and a car were burnt to the ground, two other houses and a non-operational farm were heavily damaged. A tractor and a car were damaged," the statement said.

It is also noted that there were no casualties.













Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian Federation had attacked an agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region. In addition, it was reported that on 22 September, the occupiers fired mortars at the village of Zarichchia of the Semenivska community, on the border of Chernihiv region. Two men aged 60 and 55 were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.