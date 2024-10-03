Consequences of KAB strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 3 October, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with five aerial bombs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region and the police.

According to the established data, on 2 October at around 23:00, the enemy launched five guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv and its suburbs from the settlement of Stroitel in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation using two Su-34 aircraft. According to preliminary reports, these were D-30SN UMPBs. According to air defence systems, their speed was 600 km/h.

Two bombs were reported to have hit the suburbs, on the territory of the Derhachi community. Three more hit Kharkiv.

"Two aerial bombs hit the open area in Shevchenkivskyi district. In Saltivka district, an aerial munition hit a five-storey residential building. Ten people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a three-year-old child," the prosecutor's office concluded.

