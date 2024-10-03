Day in Donetsk region: 11 people were injured, Russians hit region 25 times. PHOTOS
During the day, Russian occupation forces fired 25 times at Donetsk region, injuring 11 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
An enterprise, administrative building, and houses were damaged in Kurakhove, 5 houses in Kurakhivka, and an enterprise in Sosnivka. One person was injured in Hirnyk, and 3 houses were damaged. In Pishchane of the Pokrovske district, 3 people were injured, an infrastructure facility and a non-residential building were damaged; 2 administrative buildings were damaged in Rodynske; 3 industrial buildings, a power line and special equipment were damaged in Svitne. In Rivne of Myrnohrad district, an enterprise was damaged.
Kramatorsk district
Russian shelling wounded 2 people in Kostiantynivka, damaged 3 houses, 3 cars and a power line. In Markove, 3 houses were damaged. In Katerynivka of Illinivska district, 7 objects were damaged.
Bakhmut district
Three houses were damaged in Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses, a multi-story building, and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged.
Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 25 times during the day, evacuating 423 people, including 41 children.
On 2 October, Russians wounded 11 residents of the Donetsk region: 3 in Pishchanka, 2 in Krasnohorivka and Andriivka, 1 in Ulakly, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Hirnyk.
