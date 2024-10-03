The decisive factor in the loss of Vuhledar was the media activity of Ukrainian People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla. A few hours after her post about the rotation of the 72nd Brigade, the enemy sent three times the number of troops to the weakened positions.

This was reported by OSINT analyst and military observer Vitalii Kononuchenko on Radio NV, Censor.NET reports.

"The 72nd Brigade was fully prepared to fight, but the media role of those people who should not have been involved played a very bad joke. I'm talking about Mariana Bezuhla and her post, her statement that the rotation is ongoing in Vuhledar and that the 72nd Brigade is being withdrawn. On the same day, literally a few hours after her post, two to three times more enemy forces moved to the positions where the 72nd Brigade was scheduled to rotate. With more armored vehicles, with more artillery support. That is, literally in the moment, the enemy reacted to this," said Vitalii Kononuchenko.

He noted that after the publication of People's Deputy Bezuhla, who came to parliament as a member of the Servant of the People party, the rotation was disrupted. And the main line of defense was captured by the enemy on the same day.

"We had fortifications near Vodyane, east of Vuhledar. A single line of concrete structures with concrete pillboxes that were built in advance. And they were unfortunately captured by the Russians on the same day. Because we were, so to speak, "caught" on a rotation. And this media component was really the decisive factor here. If it hadn't been there, then, as I am told in the 72nd Brigade, they would have held on to everything for sure. If they hadn't sent in so many times more troops, knowing that we were on rotation at that very moment. Unfortunately, this was the decisive factor," the military expert emphasized.

According to Kononuchenko, the western part of Vuhledar was defended by units not as strong as the 72nd Brigade. Therefore, after the enemy tripled its pressure, this brigade was also unable to hold its positions.

The expert also emphasizes that under the current circumstances, the withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders is a rather complicated process.

"The military compares this withdrawal to the withdrawal from Zenit in Avdiivka this winter. Almost completely surrounded, with almost no support, our forces had to withdraw, and some of them failed to do so. Some of the military from the 72nd Brigade say they are now in a similar situation, because the only road they can use to get to or from the city is completely under enemy fire control, and it is extremely difficult to move along it," the expert said about the consequences of Bezuhla's public post about one of the most important areas of Donbas defense.