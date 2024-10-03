Since beginning of full-scale war, over thousand Ukrainians have been injured due to Russian mines. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1041 people, including almost a hundred children, have been injured by Russian mines and explosive devices.

"As of October 1, 2024, 1,041 people have been injured due to enemy mines and explosive remnants of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including 99 children and 942 adults," the report says.

Representatives of which professions have suffered the most from explosive devices:

farmers - 191 people;

unemployed - 163 people (including 73 pensioners);

critical infrastructure workers - 110 people;

drivers - 78 people;

students - 86 people.

It is noted that the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine open criminal proceedings for violation of the rules and customs of warfare by the Russian Federation after each explosion among the Ukrainian civilian population on Russian mines.

