Zelenskyy: Partners could shoot down missiles over Ukraine as over Israel, there is no difference

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that partners could shoot down missiles over Ukraine as they do over Israel.

The head of state said this at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The joint downing of Iranian missiles is no different from the downing of Russian missiles, from the downing of Iranian "Shaheds", which combine the Russian and Iranian regimes. More determination from partners in our region. This is what is needed to put an end to Russian terror. We will continue to convince our partners of the need to shoot down Russian missiles and drones," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, this decision is difficult for the partners, but Ukraine expects to discuss this issue. Results are needed before winter.

It will be recalled that today, October 3, 2024, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is focused on receiving an invitation to join NATO.

Earlier it was reported that on October 1, Mark Rutte officially becomes the new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be the main issue on his list of priorities.

The NATO Secretary General noted that the situation at the front is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces can push back Russian troops.

Rutte emphasized that Ukraine should become a NATO member and receive all the assistance promised by its partners.

