NATO Secretary General Rutte arrives in Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy - Bloomberg (updated)

The newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

It is noted that Rutte had met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

His visit, the newspaper writes, is a signal of support for Ukraine.

Later, the NATO press service confirmed Rutte's visit.

Press conferences are planned for the NATO Secretary General and President Zelenskyy.

As reported earlier, Mark Rutte officially becomes the new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance on 1 October.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be at the top of his list of priorities.

The NATO Secretary General noted that the situation at the front is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces can push back Russian troops.

Rutte stressed that Ukraine should become a NATO member and receive all the assistance promised by its partners.

