They are buried in soil and dust: Russians camouflage "Lepestok" mines. PHOTO

Russian occupants camouflage PFM-1 "Lepestok" anti-personnel mines to make them less visible.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

For example, the ruscists cover them with glue and then in soil, dust and leaves. This makes the mines less noticeable and can be mistaken for stones or garbage.

"In this regard, we ask citizens to be careful not to touch unfamiliar objects, to tell children about explosive devices and the danger they pose, and to remind them of the important rules of mine safety," the RMA added.

