No intact houses left in Kupiansk - RMA

There is not a single intact building left in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, which is constantly subjected to Russian strikes.

This was reported by the head of the Kupiansk district military administration, Andrii Kanashevych, on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If you drive around the city now, you won't see a single intact building. At least there are no windows. There is damage to roofs and walls. This is not the same Kupiansk as it was two years ago after the de-occupation. The destruction continues. The massive shelling that is taking place now does not allow us to quickly at least mend the damage that was done over the past week. There are definitely problems. And we cannot risk people," said Kanashevych.

At the same time, utility companies are trying to maintain the city's life support, although it is becoming more difficult to do so every day.

"We have water. We are trying to restore gas and electricity supply as quickly as possible. People are still staying, despite the fact that a mandatory evacuation has been announced," said the district head.

According to Kanashevych, about an hour ago, a residential area on the left bank was struck again.

"The consequences are not clear yet, because the shelling continues. This is a territory that is constantly shelled. We hope that there were no people there," said the head of the district.

According to him, about 3,000 residents remain on the right bank of the city (the population of Kupiansk before the Russian invasion was 27,000).