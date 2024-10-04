Due to the inaction of the occupation authorities and firefighters in the so-called "LPR", another village, Ustynivka of the Dovzhanska community, was destroyed by fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysohor.

"For more than 10 years of occupation, we have not seen a single unit of special equipment in the settlement that would carry out preventive measures. The villagers also did not observe the arrival of rescuers when the houses were on fire," the statement said.

Lysohor noted that Russians do not mention the villages destroyed by fire in their media.

"They don't write about the burned Christoforivka, they don't report on the consequences of fires in Shchedryshcheve and other settlements that they decided not to save from the disaster," Lysohor added.

