At night and in morning, Russians attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones
On the night and morning of October 4, Russian troops attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.
Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the telegram channel of the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.
"At night and in the morning, the Russian army continued its attacks on the Nikopol region. The aggressor shelled the territories there with heavy artillery. It struck with kamikaze drones. It also dropped ammunition from an unmanned aerial vehicle," the message reads.
As noted, the occupiers targeted Nikopol, Myrove, and Pokrov districts.
It passed without any deaths or injuries.
