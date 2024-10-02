During day, Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones: two men wounded. PHOTOS

On 2 October, the occupiers attacked several times the settlements of Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. Two men were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

"During the day, Russian troops attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They attacked Nikopol district several times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Myrovka and Marhanets communities suffered," he wrote.

In Marhanets community, two people were injured - men aged 69 and 89. They were hospitalised.

Several fires broke out. In particular, a private estate was on fire. The fire was extinguished everywhere.

The infrastructure and transport company were also damaged. A private house and a garage were destroyed. Half a dozen local houses, as well as the same number of outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

The aggressor also hit Synelnykivka district with a UAV. A private house was damaged in one of the communities. The people survived.

