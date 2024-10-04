SBGS detains man and woman who were smuggling two evaders on border with Slovakia

Operational officers of the Chop border guard detachment, together with colleagues from the Mukachevo detachment, detained two Ukrainian citizens who were being smuggled across the border by two Transcarpathians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Who were detained by border guards

Operational officers of the Chop border guard detachment, together with colleagues from the Mukachevo detachment, detained a group of Ukrainian citizens who were being smuggled across the border by two Transcarpathians.

The men and a woman, who were heading towards the Slovak Republic, were found half a kilometer from the state border on the outskirts of Uzhhorod. When they noticed law enforcement officers, they immediately began to run away and did not respond to the border guards' instructions to stop.

Watch more: Border guards detain evader who got lost in forests of Rivne region on his way to Poland. VIDEO

First, the servicemen detained two men - a Transcarpathian and a Kyiv resident - and then the smugglers.

During the verification measures, the operatives established that the smugglers were two residents of Uzhhorod district. The man organized the smuggling - he looked for "clients", negotiated the cost of the "service", gave instructions on the order of arrival at the border, etc. The woman played the role of an accomplice and acted in accordance with the organizer's orders.

What do offenders face?

It is noted that the men, who intended to illegally cross the border, were brought to justice under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. In addition, they will have to answer for committing an offense under Article 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border."

See more: SBGS: Channel for smuggling people across border using "Shliakh" system is eliminated in Odesa region. PHOTOS

The actions of the organizer and his accomplice have signs of a criminal offense under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine". The traffickers will also be brought to administrative responsibility under Art. 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The search for other persons involved in this offense is ongoing.

As a reminder, during the martial law, the State Border Guard Service identified more than 600 criminal organized groups that promised to help men of military age cross the border in exchange for money.