Escape of "servant of people" Dmytruk was not spontaneous, but carefully planned - mass media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Artem Dmytruk, a Servant of the People MP (now unaffiliated) who fled Ukraine, has probably been planning his escape for a long time.

The MP fled Ukraine for London, stating that his family had left a few days earlier and that they were all in danger because of his alleged defense of the UOC-MP in Ukraine.

According to the journalists, the departure may not have been spontaneous, but carefully and long thought out.

London regularly appeared on Dmytruk's wife's Instagram in both 2022 and 2023, when she traveled there with her children.

During those visits, the family most likely lived in the same neighborhood of Bermondsey. Here, the wife and children "appeared" in July 2024, a month before Dmytruk's escape. She also posted photos from there in early September, after they had left.

"At the end of September, the family of the fugitive MP changed their place of residence. Judging by Dmytruk's Instagram stories, they are now walking with their children in Battersea Park, in the eponymous neighborhood. There is also a gym nearby, from where Dmytruk now posts his barbell exercises," the article says.

The journalists used the photos posted by his wife to identify the location - the courtyard of the new and expensive Vista Chelsea Bridge residential complex, which is located between Battersea Park and Dmytruk's gym. Other stories show the family setting up their new apartment and even ordering groceries from Ukraine.

"All of this is at odds with Artem Dmytruk's own statements that he left in a hurry and that he and his family were being hunted and wanted to kill him. At the same time, the MP began to regularly record his own videos or appear on other channels, broadcasting numerous pro-Russian narratives about the "arbitrariness of the TCC", that "the Ukrainian authorities dragged Ukraine into the war" and that in Ukraine "our people are killing our people", Bihus.Info added.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the MP in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to the MP of the Opposition Platform for Life Suto Mamoyan.

The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing materials for the extradition of the fugitive 'servant of the people' Dmytruk.

