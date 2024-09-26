Prosecutor General’s Office prepares materials for extradition of fugitive "servant of people" Dmytruk

The Office of the Prosecutor General is preparing materials for the extradition of Servant of the People People's Deputy (now unaffiliated) Artem Dmytruk.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Within the framework of cooperation with the competent authorities of a foreign country, the Office of the Prosecutor General is preparing materials for the extradition of the People's Deputy of Ukraine, who is wanted in connection with hiding from the justice system in Ukraine," the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that the deputy's whereabouts have been established and the court has determined a measure of restraint against him.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reminds that the fugitive People`s Deputy is suspected of committing attacks by a group of people on a law enforcement officer and a military officer, attempted theft of firearms, inflicting moderate bodily harm to the victim, and hooliganism.

As a reminder, Dmytruk's extradition trial was recently held in London.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the People`s Deputy in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to People`s Deputy Suto Mamoian from OPFL.

