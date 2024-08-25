Prosecutor General’s Office initiated case due to alleged departure of "Servant of people" Dmytrouk from Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office has started criminal proceedings on the possible illegal crossing of the state border by People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from "Servant of the People" (now non-factional).

This was stated by the Prosecutor General's Office spokeswoman, Nadiya Maksymets, in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the information received regarding the possible organization of an illegal border crossing by a People's Deputy of Ukraine, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the spokeswoman said.

Maksymets also said that law enforcement officers are currently checking information on the possible illegal departure of People's Deputy Dmytrouk abroad. She previously spoke about this in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda".

"The written notice of suspicion to the People's Deputy was sent by post to the VRU apparatus, to the known places of residence, and to the housing and operating organizations, and therefore it is considered to have been made on August 25, 2024, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, which was noted in the EDPR," Maksymets said.

Also remind that on Sunday, August 25, the mass media reported that People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from "Servant of the People" (now non-factional), who defended the UOC MP in Ukraine, illegally left the territory of the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was notified of suspicion due to attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military officer.

