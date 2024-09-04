Assistant to OPFL MP Mamoyan helped "servant of people" Dmytruk to flee Ukraine - media

An assistant to MP Suto Mamoyan from OPFL - Volodymyr Krokhmal , helped "Servant of the People" MP (now unaffiliated), Artem Dmytruk to flee from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrainska Pravda".

"The Camry, which was taking Dmytruk out of Kyiv, was driven by a citizen Volodymyr Mykolayovych Krokhmal, a pro bono assistant to MP Suto Mamoyan from the OPFL. Subsequently, during interrogation as a witness, Krokhmal said that he had been asked (by whom - he did not say) to drive the person to the point that he had been sent," the article says.

MP Mamoyan said in a comment: "He just asked me as a colleague for a car to take him to Odesa, because he was worried about his life and did not want to drive his own."

Mamoyan also confirmed that law enforcement officers had not yet asked him to help Dmytruk escape. In the Odesa region, Dmytruk asked him to drop him off and got into a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. Further, according to the investigation, he was helped to flee the country by people who may be involved in the illegal trafficking of men abroad.

"As a result of the measures taken, a person involved in the illegal trafficking of Dmytruk across the state border of Ukraine was identified - a citizen of Ukraine, Aidyn Hashimovich Ulukhanov, born on 14 December 1968," the newspaper quoted the investigation materials as saying.

It is also known that Ulukhanov also fled from Ukraine. According to the case file, he illegally crossed the state border on 25 August and is now in the territory of unrecognised Transnistria.

"After analysing Ulukhanov's telephone connections, law enforcement officers established a detailed route he took on 23 August. The route coincides with the date and time of Dmytruk's transfer from a Toyota Camry to a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, which the MP used to flee from Ukraine. The driver of the Mitsubishi and Ulukhanov have already been notified in absentia of suspicion of illegal border crossing," the journalists concluded.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the MP in the form of detention without bail.

