Court imposes custody as measure of restraint on "servant of people" Dmytruk in absentia

On August 29, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Servant of the People People's Deputy (now non-factional) Artem Dmytruk in the form of detention without bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Bureau of Investigation.

It is noted that SBI employees, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, today put the current People's Deputy suspected of attacks on citizens on the international wanted list.

"The court ruling and the corresponding resolution of the Bureau to put the latter on the wanted list will be sent to the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine to organize the entry of information on the international wanted list into the records of the Interpol General Secretariat (issuing the so-called red alert) and initiate the detention of the suspect outside Ukraine for further extradition," the statement said.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

