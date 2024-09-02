Three persons who helped "servant of people" Dmytruk to flee abroad are served suspicion notices - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Three people who helped Servant of the People MP Artem Dmytruk (now unaffiliated) flee Ukraine have been identified and served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Representatives of the Prosecutor's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation established the circumstances that contributed to Dmytruk's escape. Evidence was gathered to confirm that the MP illegally crossed the border on 23 August 2024 near the Pavlivka checkpoint on the border of Ukraine and Moldova.

"The scheme of smuggling was carefully planned: the MP left Kyiv in the direction of Odesa, and in the area of Rozdilnianskyi district of Odesa region, he got into another car, which took him to the border with the Transnistrian region of Moldova. There he left Ukraine on foot," the statement said.

Read more: "Servant of people" Dmytruk has been put on international wanted list - SBI

The organiser of the smuggling, as well as the person who brought the MP to the border, were served suspicion notices in absentia in connection with their absconding. Another participant of the scheme, who acted as a conductor, was detained. The issue of choosing a custody as a measure of restraint is being decided.

The actions of the defendants are classified under Part 2 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organisation of illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. Searches were conducted at the residences of the scheme participants.

Read more: "Servant of People" Dmytruk fled across border with Transnistria. Now he is travelling to some countries - Kostin





The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the MP in the form of detention without bail.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office initiated case due to alleged departure of "Servant of people" Dmytrouk from Ukraine