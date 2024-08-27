"Servant of People" Dmytruk fled across border with Transnistria. Now he is travelling to some countries - Kostin

Law enforcement agencies will take measures to return Artem Dmytruk, a member of the "Servant of the People" (now unaffiliated), to Ukraine.

This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a panel discussion at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation has caused a lot of indignation in society. My indignation is even greater than the indignation of society. The first thing I understood and felt. When we see videos of our border guards tracking fugitives with drones, then mobile groups detain them, it is really an example of successful work.

And I wondered why in those cases it was possible, but in this case this person crossed the border illegally like clockwork? So I share this indignation. We immediately launched criminal proceedings from the first moment we became aware of this. Investigators, prosecutors, and SBGSU officers have been working almost around the clock in the case," he said.

According to Kostin, Dmytruk did not cross the border on his own, he had someone helping him.

"It is possible that those who helped him could be officials from various agencies. We are making every effort to identify them and the whole situation, how it happened. So far, we have established the route used by the suspect - this is the section of the border with the so-called Transnistria. We have some information about the person's whereabouts. We are checking this data. According to our information, he is travelling to some countries. We will continue to take all measures to return him to Ukraine by legal means, if he does not do so voluntarily. He still has the opportunity to appear for interrogation by the investigator on the dates set. If he fails to appear, there are certain mechanisms - an appeal to the court for a preventive measure, a wanted notice and an extradition request if we establish which country he is in," the Prosecutor General added.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

As a reminder, on Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was notified of being suspected of assaulting a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

