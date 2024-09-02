"Servant of People" Dmytruk was spotted in London. He visited shopping centre - media. VIDEO

Artem Dmytruk, a member of the "Servant of the People" (now unaffiliated) party, who fled Ukraine and is on the international wanted list, was spotted in a London shopping centre.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Hromadske.

A reader of the publication provided a video of a man resembling Dmytruk talking to a salesman at a hardware store.

It was filmed at the Westfield London shopping centre in west London on 1 September 2024.

"The footage shows Dmytruk presumably talking to a dark-haired woman holding a little girl in her arms. This is probably Dmytruk's wife Anastasia and their daughter Varvara. The last time Anastasia Dmytruk posted a story on Instagram from London was 6 weeks ago, showing a visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum," the newspaper writes.





The journalists asked Dmytruk for a comment on whether he was with his family in London. A response is currently awaited.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the MP in the form of detention without bail.

