Artem Dmytruk, a People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), was detained in London. The court will consider his extradition.

"A Ukrainian People's Deputy who is hiding in London will appear in court to challenge the extradition request from the Ukrainian government," the article says.

It is noted that the request for extradition of the fugitive People's Deputy is based on charges of "hooliganism" due to an incident in which he was involved in 2020, when Dmytruk tried to force his way into a political meeting.

The newspaper writes that the fugitive People's Deputy is currently hiding in London and is due to appear in court. Dmytruk himself told The Independent that the UK government has provided him with security since he fled Ukraine in August. He described the extradition request as "political persecution against me and my family, against myself for my political views and my support for the UOC". He also stated that he had "no personal problems with Volodymyr Zelenskyy".

Later, People's Deputy Dmytruk confirmed the detention by British law enforcement.

In the video, Dmytruk said that Zelenskyy was demanding his extradition.

"Today, as part of the process, I was detained by law enforcement officers, after which a court hearing was held," the People's Deputy emphasized.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by the People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the People`s Deputy in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to People`s Deputy Suto Mamoian from OPFL.

