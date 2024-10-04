Ukraine still cannot launch deep strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles, probably due to the mistake of the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his September visit to the USA was unable to achieve the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western missiles against Russia. However, the very need to "ask" Joe Biden for such permission is a consequence of the "incompetence" of the new British Prime Minister, Kier Starmer," the article says.

As you know, Ukraine received Storm Shadow missiles from the previous British government. Then the British allowed these missiles to be fired over Crimea, apparently without asking permission from the USA.

"Even though British missile systems rely on American tracking and guidance systems, Conservative ministers only notified the US of the use of missiles, rather than seeking Washington's permission to launch strikes," writes The Telegraph.

The new British Prime Minister Starmer, who came to power this summer, took a course to further support Ukraine, however, "turned out to be clumsy in the role of head of state," the author of the article believes. Ukraine probably became a victim of Starmer's political inexperience in the matter of missile restrictions.

"When he became prime minister, he set a new precedent by first asking the Americans for permission to use the weapons system, thereby allowing Washington to veto their use if it did not meet the political goals of the Biden administration. As a result, the Ukrainians now have a stockpile of Storm weapons Shadow, but they cannot use it," the article says.

It will be recalled that the new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, announced that the permission to use long-range weapons on targets in the Russian Federation will be discussed at "Ramstein" on October 12.

