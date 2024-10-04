MMA: 13 thousand people, including 94 children, remain in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region

As of today, 13,000 people and 94 children still remain in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Telegram channel of the Pokrovsk MMA.

It is noted that the enemy does not stop destroying the city's residential buildings and critical infrastructure, depriving residents of the most necessary things: electricity, gas and water supply.

"Yesterday it was loud in the city all day long. This time, Russian troops used GABs, destroyed private houses, damaged gas facilities and social institutions. Once again, I emphasize the need for evacuation. This is the only way to save our lives today. To survive the winter, then we will come back," said Serhii Dobriak, head of Pokrovsk MMA.

As a reminder, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and the surrounding towns, where about 260,000 people live, will face problems with water supply due to massive enemy shelling.

