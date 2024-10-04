Russian troops are 7 kilometers from Pokrovsk, 80% of infrastructure in city is damaged - MMA

In the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, about 80% of critical infrastructure was damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the municipal military administration, Serhii Dobriak, said this during a telethon on October 4.

According to local authorities, the Russian military is located 7 kilometers from the outskirts of the city. However, 13,000 people remain in Pokrovsk, including 94 children.

"Only yesterday there were two attacks. That's six GABs. At 10:30 a.m. they fired at the city center, unfortunately, we have four wounded - two from the first attack. And at 11:00 p.m. there were also three GABs, and there were also wounded. This is civilian infrastructure, as always, critical infrastructure, it is almost gone. It is almost 80% damaged or destroyed. The enemy is leaving us without electricity, water and gas. So, let's just say, they are preparing us for winter," said the head of the MMA.

Read more: Russian invaders will not be able to storm Pokrovsk after capture of Vuhledar - Times

According to Dobrak, the evacuation continues. In particular, a month and a half ago there were 48,000 people and almost 5,900 children in Pokrovsk.

Over the past month, the front line in the Donetsk region has rapidly approached Pokrovsk, which was a deep rear in the first two years of the full-scale war.

Read about the military situation around Pokrovsk in the article by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov: Why Pokrovsk is being surrendered: How Russia is waging an offensive