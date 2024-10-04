Poland will start building reinforced defense line on border with Russia and Belarus by end of 2024. It will cost 10 billion zlotys

Poland will begin construction of the first elements of reinforced defense lines on its borders with Russia and Belarus by the end of 2024. The Polish government will spend 10 billion zlotys ($2.6 billion) to strengthen the borders.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, Reuters reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Poland plans to strengthen its northern and eastern borders by creating defensive lines, surveillance, reconnaissance and drone defense systems. It will cost 10 billion zlotys ($2.6 billion).

It is noted that the project will be implemented as part of the Eastern Shield program.

"In the next three weeks, we will be able to conduct the first tests of the Eastern Shield elements at Polish military training grounds, and this year we will start building the first elements... on the northern and eastern borders," Tomczyk said.

He added that this project will be implemented in cooperation with Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as with British and American forces.

As reported earlier, to improve the security situation in the country, the Norwegian government is considering building a fence along the border with Russia.

In addition, by the end of 2026, Finland will build 200 kilometers of stationary barriers on the border with Russia.