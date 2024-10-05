Men who have not updated their data in TCRSS will not be able to get reservation

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for reservations for persons liable for military service: now they can be obtained if citizens have updated their military registration data.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

For example, the government has clarified the grounds for obtaining a reservation. Now it is possible if you are liable for military service:

is registered for military service and has a military registration document (in paper or electronic form);

clarified the data on his military registration;

is not on the wanted list.

Another ground for refusing to book an employee is the absence of information about the citizen in the Register of Persons Liable for Military Service.

