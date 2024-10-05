Ukrainian defense forces hit three command posts of Russian occupiers - General Staff

The other day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a successful fire attack on the command posts of the 35th and 27th separate motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Federation, as well as on one of the command posts of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the results of the shots are being clarified.

"Combat work was carried out by units of the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces. The attack was carried out by Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets," the General Staff added.

