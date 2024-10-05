Occupiers want to take fire control of Kharkiv, - commander of "Achilles" battalion of 92nd Brigade Fedorenko

In the near future, the Ukrainian military expects an escalation in the Kharkiv direction, as the occupiers want to get closer to Kharkiv and take fire control of certain areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, during a telethon.

He stressed that the Russians may become more active in the area of Lyptsi. In particular, units with Kadyrov's men have already been brought there to force the Russians to perform combat missions.

Moscow wants their troops to get closer to Kharkiv and take fire control of certain areas of the city. In addition, Vovchansk is the target of the Russian Federation. The enemy wants to completely occupy it to form a bridgehead for the advance of troops in the Kupiansk direction.

"The city of Vovchansk has been almost wiped out, but the Defence Forces are holding their positions and most of the city is under our control. The enemy has no success in advancing ... In this case, they will be able to develop opportunities to force the Oskil River and, as a result, to occupy the right-bank Kupiansk, which is one of the dominant heights," Fedorenko said.

As a reminder, the Defence Forces denied the information about the alleged use of an ODAB-9000 bomb by Russian troops in Vovchansk.