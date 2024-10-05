German opposition leader Merz on talks with Russia: They are possible only when Moscow realizes that further territorial seizures are impossible

The chairman of the Christian Democratic Union and a candidate for German chancellor from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc, Friedrich Merz, has criticised calls for a "quick conclusion" of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports.

"The refusal to further defend Ukraine, on the other hand, may lead to peace (and the end of Ukraine). However, it will no longer be the Europe and freedom that the EU's founding fathers and the peoples of Eastern Europe fought for after the collapse of the Soviet Union," Mertz emphasises.

He believes that negotiations are possible only when Moscow realises that further territorial gains are impossible by military means.

Earlier, German opposition leader Merz said that Ukraine's allies acted too late and did too little.