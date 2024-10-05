ENG
National Guard destroyed Russian APC with its crew in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Kara-Dag Operational Brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier near Selydove in the Donetsk region. The crew of the enemy armoured personnel carrier was eliminated.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

elimination (5611) Donetsk region (4301) APC (144) National Guard (557)
