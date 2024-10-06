At the meeting in the Rammstein format on October 12, new steps by the allies in support of Ukraine, in particular regarding its North Atlantic integration, are expected.

Censor.NET informs with a reference to "European Pravda", The Washington Post newspaper reports this.

According to the Western diplomat, NATO countries are considering options for more specific support for Ukraine on the way to future membership.

Journalists noted that although these proposals may not fully satisfy Kyiv's urgent needs, they will still send an important signal.

Also, one of the Western diplomats noted that after Zelenskyy failed to get the missile restrictions lifted, Kyiv may receive some other help during the conference in Germany.

In turn, Ukrainian officials are concerned that the upcoming presidential elections in the United States may jeopardize the continuation of military aid.

Zelenskyy and his team are trying to convince US leader Joe Biden to support the Victory Plan, which could go down in history as part of his political legacy.

The newspaper noted that the White House is cautious about making decisions that could affect the Democratic campaign.

Earlier it was reported that at Ramstein on October 12, permission to use long-range weapons on targets in the Russian Federation will be discussed.

President Zelenskyy stated that at the 25th meeting in the Rammstein format, Ukraine will present steps for a just end to the war.

Also on October 5, the Financial Times article, which presented the opinions of unnamed diplomats and comments made publicly regarding possible scenarios for the end of the war and Ukraine's accession to NATO, stated that among the ideas voiced in the West as possible scenarios for the end of the current hot phase war in Ukraine and prevention of a new one - its acceptance into NATO on the model of West Germany.

