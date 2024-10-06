Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most enemy attacks in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions during day, - General Staff

Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions on several fronts. Since the beginning of the day on October 6, most attacks have been repelled in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, where intense fighting continues.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Enemy shelling

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Artillery and mortar fire hit the areas of Oleksandrivka and Mayske. In addition, the Russians conducted six air strikes, using seven KABs in the areas of Andriivka, Obody, Katerynivka, Yastrubyne, and Pavlivka. In addition, the army of the Russian occupiers continues to drop bombs on the Kursk region, with 11 air strikes using 16 guided aerial bombs currently reported.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian proxies conducted five attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk, where fighting is ongoing.

Kucherivka and Novoosynove in the Kupiansk direction have been attacked three times since the beginning of the day, with one attack continuing until now. Moreover, the occupiers launched an air strike with guided bombs in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Pershotravneve.

Hostilities in Donbas

Fourteen times the occupants tried to push our defenders from their positions in the Lyman direction near Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Dibrova. Eleven battles were completed, three are still ongoing.

Defense forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Kramatorsk direction near Bila Hora.

Druzhba and Kostiantynivka in the Toretsk direction were hit by air strikes with guided bombs; the occupiers also carried out eight attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the enemy's offensive is still ongoing.

Ten enemy offensives took place in the Pokrovsk direction, with Russians storming the positions of our defenders near Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, and Selydove.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove direction, where militants attacked nine times near Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Tsukurine, Horishne, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

Attack aircraft attacked Novodariivka and Poltavka in the Vremivka direction, and the enemy also conducted three assaults on our defenders' defensive lines near Bohoiavlenka and Zolota Nyva.

Fighting in the South

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsk direction.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed much.

The General Staff added that the Defense Forces are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.