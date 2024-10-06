Ukraine’s national team became armor medalist of 2024 Futsal World Cup

The Ukrainian national futsal team won bronze medals at the 2024 Futsal World Cup.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the match for third place, the Ukrainians defeated the French team 7-1.

Scorers for the blue and yellows: Ihor Cherniavskyi (11th minute), Mykhailo Zvarych (22), Yevhen Zhuk (27, 28) and Daniil Abakshin (30, 30, 33). Saadoui scored the only goal for the French.

Ukraine won the bronze medal for the first time in its history.

In the semi-finals, the Ukrainian national team lost to Brazil with a score of 2-3.

And in the quarter-finals, the Blue and Yellows defeated Venezuela 9-4.

