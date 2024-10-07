Enemy attacked power facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Chernihiv regions due to shelling and hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

In Zaporizhzhia region, an overhead line was disconnected as a result of rocket fire, which led to a power outage for household consumers.

In Chernihiv region, overhead lines and a substation were damaged as a result of shelling, which cut off power to household consumers. A total of 1568 subscribers were left without electricity.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, overhead lines were disconnected as a result of shelling, which led to power outages for households and local industry, and power facilities also reduced power. The power supply has been restored.

