After high-profile searches by BES, illegal tobacco factories have resumed operations

Producers of illegal cigarettes have resumed their work, despite loud statements by MPs and searches by law enforcement officers at their facilities.

This was reported by journalist Yevhen Plinskyi, referring to the words of MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Censor.NET informs.

"After our hearing, Lviv and Ternopil opened up beautifully. A lot of proposals for illegal trade have been sent via telegram channels again," Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

During the meeting, Danylo Hetmantsev also stated that the law enforcement system failed to withstand the pressure of criminals and the crime resumed.

"The worst case scenario we predicted is happening. Not only we see it, but our partners see it as well. That is why we expect you to respond very quickly to restore the situation that we all noted very highly and praised you back in August. But in September, the situation changed dramatically," Danylo Hetmantsev said, addressing the law enforcement agencies during the Committee's meeting.

According to the decision, the Committee recommended the Director of the BES to take measures to identify and punish those responsible for the resumption of illegal activities, the State Tax Service to prevent suspected persons from obtaining licenses, and the National Police and the State Tax Service to check tobacco retail outlets. It was also proposed to consider increasing fines for illegal trade, stopping illegal imports of tobacco products, and regulating the market for e-cigarette liquids.

As a reminder, in July 2024, Ukraine saw a significant drop in the level of illegal trade in tobacco products - down to 14.6%. At the beginning of the year, it was 19.1%, and a year ago it was 25.7%. Annual losses to the state budget amount to UAH 23 billion.

As reported, in May 2024, the main detective unit of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) and territorial units of the BES conducted 24 simultaneous searches at the production and warehouse facilities of four cigarette manufacturers suspected of illegal tobacco production. The factories were temporarily suspended.

