Abuse of pupils of educational and rehabilitation center in Lviv region: pre-trial investigation continues, 46 people are interrogated

A pre-trial investigation into the abuse of children in an educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region is underway.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, a video of violence against a student in a training and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region is being circulated on the Internet. This fact is the subject of verification in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by law enforcement officers in Lviv region on September 27, 2024.

As of today, 46 people have been questioned in the criminal proceedings, searches have been conducted, temporary access to things and documents has been granted, and forensic examinations have been ordered. Children who could have been victims of violence have been transferred to another institution.

The director of the training and rehabilitation center has been suspended from his duties.

The pre-trial investigation into the facts of beatings and torture and sexual violence is ongoing (Articles 126 and 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police in Lviv Region, with procedural supervision by juvenile prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on September 28, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that there were possible cases of physical, psychological and sexual abuse of children in one of the educational and rehabilitation centers in Lviv region.

The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal investigation.