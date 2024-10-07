Prosecutor General’s Office exposes 29 members of criminal organization that tortured people in occupied Kherson region

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, 29 members of a criminal organisation, including former police officers, were served with a notice of suspicion. During the occupation of the Kherson region, they imprisoned and tortured people.

As noted, the perpetrators are charged with leading a structural part of a criminal organisation and participating in it, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, collaboration, abduction and torture of people, and theft of property.

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the aggressor state and the occupation of part of Kherson region, citizens of Ukraine and Russia created a structural part of a criminal organisation as part of the illegal law enforcement agency "Aleshkovsky District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kherson Region".

The organisation was headed by a Ukrainian citizen who had previously worked in the police forces of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Odesa region.

Citizens of Ukraine - current and former employees of the territorial units of the National Police of Ukraine, as well as local residents of Oleshky and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea with pro-Russian views - were involved in the activities of this criminal organisation. They were appointed to the relevant pseudo-posts in the so-called "Oleshky District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kherson Region" and given special ranks.

What did the criminals do?

They carried out criminal tasks of the Russian leadership, helped the occupiers to hold an illegal referendum. They identified and detained Ukrainian citizens who did not support the enemy and posed a threat to the occupation authorities, and suppressed pro-Ukrainian rallies.

"The suspects kidnapped local residents who support Ukraine, law enforcement officers, tortured them, inflicted bodily harm, threatened them with physical violence and rape of their relatives. They were kept in inhumane conditions in the basement of the seized police station in Oleshky for a long time," the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SSU Main Investigation Department with the operational support of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Investigative (search) actions aimed at identifying and exposing persons who collaborated with the occupation authorities of Russia in Kherson region are ongoing.