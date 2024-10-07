Anti-Corruption Court judge Movchan visited Russia in 2016 - media

In 2016, HACC judge Nataliia Movchan allegedly traveled to Russia to visit her nephew Andrii Tiahlo.

This was reported by the Real War Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The fact of the visit is confirmed by Tiahlo himself, who, born in Kharkiv, chose a Russian passport during the war. He admitted that Movchan came to Russia in 2016 to attend his wedding.

The nephew himself said that he was not going to return to Ukraine and would stay with Russia until the end because it "gave him a lot."

It also became known that Movchan concealed from the High Qualification Commission of Judges the fact that her aunt Liudmila Polushkina has been living in Russia for almost 30 years and openly supports Putin's regime, calling it "the best in the world."

