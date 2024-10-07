ENG
In Russia, Ukrainian Navalna was sentenced to 8 years in prison for allegedly preparing terrorist attack in occupied Mariupol

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov sentenced Ukrainian citizen Iryna Navalna to 8 years in prison. The ruscists accuse her of allegedly preparing a terrorist attack in occupied Mariupol.

This is reported by the publication "Mediasona", Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers' investigation claims that in September 2022, Navalna was supposed to arrange an explosion near the building of the occupation administration when a pseudo-referendum was held there. The woman allegedly received UAH 25 thousand from an accomplice to buy a bicycle "for the purpose of secret transportation of an improvised explosive device."

In court, Navalna stated that Russian police beat her with a stun gun, on her legs and head. The Russians claimed to know the addresses of her mother and grandmother, so she "agreed to incriminate herself to save her life and the lives of her loved ones.

Instead, the main witness, Kytai-Hora, recanted his statements, which were the basis for the entire version of the investigation. The man admitted that he first saw the girl during his arrest. This destroys the testimony of two other witnesses, said Bondarenko's lawyer.

Read more: Explosions heard in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

