SBU opens criminal case against film director of "Russians at War" Trofimova - Yurchyshyn

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case against Anastasiia Trofimova, the director of the propaganda film Russians at War. Law enforcement officials see her actions as justification for Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, People's Deputy from the Voice party Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Censor.NET reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the case of Anastasiia Trofimova, director of the film Russians at War.

"Trofimova, together with Russian troops, illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine, filmed and released a movie in which Russian occupiers are presented with a human face," the deputy said in a statement.

Yurchyshyn noted that the Russian filmmaker, who now lives in Canada, made her film at the expense of Canadian taxpayers.

The deputy emphasized that the day before, the Canadian parliamentary committee on national security had recognized that the state could not finance such films.

"I am grateful for the reaction, but I would like to achieve a stricter punishment for violating Ukrainian law. And it is Ukraine that should be the first to initiate Trofimova's case," Yurchyshyn added.

Earlier, the deputy wrote an appeal to the SSU. The agency reviewed Yurchyshyn's request and entered it into the register of pre-trial investigations on the grounds of Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.

The sanction of the article provides for 5 to 8 years in prison with possible confiscation of property.

The movie "Russians at war"

As a reminder, the Canadian media organization TVO (TV Ontario), which provided funding for the production of the film Russians at War by Russian director Anastasiia Trofimova, decided not to broadcast it any further.

Earlier, the Ukrainian State Film Agency condemned the screening of the film, calling it "veiled Russian propaganda."

And the Verkhovna Rada appealed to its Canadian colleagues to prevent the film from being screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto protested against the intention to screen Russians at War at the International Film Festival.

Despite numerous protests, the management of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) refused to cancel the screening of Russian propagandist Anastasiia Trofimova's film Russians at War.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has blacklisted Anastasiia Trofimova, a former employee of the propaganda channel Russia Today and director of the film Russians at War.

