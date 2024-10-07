ENG
Chairman of Board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Liashchenko resigned - "UZ"

Лященко залишає посаду голови правління

The chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Yevhen Liashchenko, is resigning from his post.

This was reported by the press service of UZ on Monday, October 7, Censor.NET reports.

"The Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC received a statement from Yevhen Liashchenko on the early termination of the powers of the Chairman of the Board. The Supervisory Board intends to consider the application in the coming days and take all necessary decisions in accordance with the existing procedures," the statement said.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yevhen Liashchenko as the Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia on March 23, 2023.

