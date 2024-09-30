There is information about plans to dismiss Budanov. OP has difficult relations with everyone who has any recognition - People’s Deputy from "Voice", warrior Kostenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may dismiss the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

This was stated by Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, People's Deputy of the Voice party and a soldier, on Radio NV air, Censor.NET reports.

The parliamentarian said that there is indeed information about plans to dismiss Budanov, and there may be several personnel decisions.

"There is information that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine (Rustem Umierov- Ed.) may be replaced. But throughout the time, decisions are sometimes made in the Office that are 100% certain, and then they somehow change. And then we see a personnel decision that no one has talked about. But now there is information that Defense Minister Umerov and Kyrylo Budanov may be dismissed," the People's Deputy noted.

According to Kostenko, there is information that he has a difficult relationship with the Presidential Office.

"I see that the Presidential Office has difficult relations with everyone who has some kind of recognition, who has a good attitude and authority in society. There are immediately claims to these people - in office and in general. I don't know the reasons for this in terms of his official duties, because we work with the DIU all the time, he (Budanov - ed.) comes to the committee and reports to us. Of course, the committee does not set him tasks, he is directly subordinate to the Minister of Defense and the President. But it is a more independent structure that fulfills its tasks. And we can see that it is successfully fulfilling them," the People's Deputy added.

Earlier, a number of media outlets cited sources as saying that the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, could be dismissed.