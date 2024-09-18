WSJ overestimated data on Ukraine’s losses at front, - MP from "Voice", warrior Kostenko

The Wall Street Journal's data on 80,000 Ukrainian military deaths is overstated.

This was stated by the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP of the "Voice" party and a soldier Roman Kostenko, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"I think this is exaggerated data. Definitely. The ones that are available. Specifically, if we are talking about the dead, those that are recognised by us," the MP said.

Kostenko believes that the number of 50,000 dead may also be an overestimate or approximate, although he notes that he does not have accurate information about Ukrainian losses.

"If we look at the last two years, we had about 19,000 people each. And these were only those who were officially registered and issued death certificates. We know that there are still people who are missing. I think that the same figure was approximately calculated here. I don't have the most accurate data to say that these figures are 100 per cent correct. I think they are approximate (we are talking about 50,000 - Ed.)," the MP said.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine could have lost 80,000 people killed and another 400,000 wounded. At the same time, according to Western intelligence estimates, the Russian army has lost almost 200,000 killed and about 400,000 wounded in the 2.5 years of war.

In February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 31,000 Ukrainian defenders had died during the full-scale invasion.

